Andy Brayshaw Explains What He Was Doing When He Found Out Ross Lyon Was Sacked

Andy Brayshaw has explained what he was up to when he found out Ross Lyon had been sacked.

“We had the morning off, we weren’t scheduled to come in until the afternoon for a light training session,” Brayshaw said on Clairsy, Matt and Kymba on Mix 94.5.

“I was actually playing golf with a few of the boys. We were out on the seventh hole and I got a text and then a phone call saying we needed to come in.

“We weren’t really sure what it was about. We went down there in our golf clothes and then found out.

“We were all pretty rattled and different guys are closer to Ross than others but it was a very strange day and for a lot of blokes a very sad day.”

