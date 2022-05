Andy Brayshaw stopped by the Dead Set Legends on Triple M to wrap up a huge Freo win on Friday night.

Brayshaw was dominant on the night with 34 touches as he puts together the best campaign of his young career.

He spoke to Joey, Jay-Z and Kath about Nat Fyfe's return and the best nightclubs in Perth!

