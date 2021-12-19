Andy Lee Names The Regrowth XI

Andy Lee had been threatening it for the entire Adelaide Ashes Test, and today he finally delivered on the Regrowth XI.

It’s an XI of players who who’ve had some reconstructive work done to their feathers — Yeah Yeah.

LISTEN HERE:

The hardest spots to fill were the wicketkeeper and the number 3, which caused a lot of anxiety in the Triple M box!

Never miss any of our best stuff with the Best of Triple M Cricket playlist!

Make sure you get the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss anything!