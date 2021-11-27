Andy Lee On His Friendship With New Test Captain Pat Cummins

Andy Lee joined 'Molloy' on Friday to tell him all about one of his good mates Pat Cummins, who had just been named Australia's new test cricket captain.

Lee spoke on the origins of their friendship, and what fans can expect from the "natural leader".

Cummins becomes the first pace bowler in almost 50 years to be named captain of the test side.

Mick asked if the captaincy duties will take a toll on the 28-year-old, due to the preexisting responsibility involved in bowling long spells during an Ashes match.

Lee said Cummins told him the extra stuff isn't a concern, "you get a brake every two hours, lunch, tea break, we can regroup and strategise".

"He's also got great tacticians out there in Steve Smith as his vice (captain)," Lee said.

The first Ashes test gets underway in Brisbane on the 8th of December.

