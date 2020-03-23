Andy Stott SAPOL Border Closures and more

Formal restrictions on South Australian borders will come into effect from 4pm tomorrow, Tuesday 24 March.

On Sunday 22 March, State Premier Steven Marshall announced there will be border controls put into place in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 virus in South Australia. This was done on the advice of SA Health specialists.

South Australia Police is currently working on the details of what these controls and restrictions will be; including who is exempt from these travel restrictions.

People who live or work near or across the border and wish to seek an exemption should email [email protected] and include as much information as possible in the email.

SAPOL is experiencing high call volumes to 131 444 and ‘Triple Zero’ from people seeking information about border controls. We ask the public to instead monitor South Australia Police on social media or go to the website for updates and information.