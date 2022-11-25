Angela White Is The "Meryl Streep" Of Porn

From the young age of fourteen, Australia’s most famous porn star knew she wanted to work in the industry.

Angela White saw the industry as a place where her sexuality and her love of sex would be celebrated, not stigmatised.

In this conversation on The Weekend Briefing with Jamila Rizvi, Angela spoke about everything from politics, education, shame around sex and the ins and outs of the pornography industry.

“I had a lot of time to go over the pros and cons and really deliberate over this decision because obviously a decision like this, you can't go back on [and] once you're naked on the internet, you're naked on the internet forever,” she said.

"Before I was in porn expressing my sexuality, I didn't think it was wrong. I know that so many other people thought it was wrong, but I felt like I was living my authentic life, like being myself.

“And sexuality is such a core part of who I am, and I believe for a lot of people their sexuality is a core part of their being and so many people repress that, and I just don't wanna live like.”

Angela describes an industry and breaks down the stigmatisation around it, comparing politics as “way dirtier” than pornography, with the once taboo occupation taking measures to ensure a safe environment.

“I think that pornography is such a great environment for setting up boundaries and, and asking for consent,” she said.

