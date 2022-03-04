Angry Anderson Talks Touring With International Acts

“I can’t wait to stand side stage and watch these GIANTS of the industry”

Australian pub rock royalty, frontman of Rose Tattoo, and hands down legend, Angry Anderson joins Matty O on Triple M Aussie to chat about the upcoming Under The Southern Stars festival tour. Angry highlights his excitement to get back on the road with international acts, and shares some stories from his years on the road.

Have a listen to the full chat below:

