Angus Young Details AC/DC’s Brawl With Deep Purple At Sunbury Rock Festival

Sunbury Rock Festival was the go-to festival for Australian music fans, and January 25th marks 47 years since the it’s final appearance in 1975.

Often suggested to be Australia’s version of Woodstock, Sunbury acted as a bridge between two eras as Australia embraced the Sharpie subculture and began moving into the much-loved period of pub rock.

In it's final year, things didnt go to plan with promoters making heavy losses, only paying Deep Purple. The financial losses coupled with poor attendance due to bad weather spelled the end for Sunbury.

AC/DC were scheduled to play, but a fight started on stage between road crews after Deep Purples set when their road crew began packing up the lights and PA and denied AC/DC use of them.

Have a listen to Angus Young talk about the incident below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!