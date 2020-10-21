Angus Young From AC/DC On The Importance Of Our Pubs And Clubs

The one and only Angus Young joined Triple M's The Hot Breakfast ahead of the release of AC/DC's brand new album, POWER UP.

Angus looked back at the bands long relationship with Melbourne and the importance of the pubs and clubs for the band, saying: "All of that beginning is what got us anywhere in the world".



Without the touring circuit Melbourne is world famous for, AC/DC wouldn't have sold the amount of albums they did, practiced their sound and got ready for the world wide stage.

It's a hard time for the live music scene, especially in Melbourne. Show your support by donating to Support Act and supporting your local venue, anyway you can.

