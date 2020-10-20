Angus Young On Getting Brian, Cliff And Phil Back In AC/DC

The one and only Angus Young joined Triple M's The Hot Breakfast ahead of the release of AC/DC's brand new album, POWER UP and opened up about getting the band back together.

Between frontman Brian Johnson's health issues, drummer Phil Rudd's personal issues and bass player Cliff Williams retirement plans, there was a few years where fans didn't know what the future held for AC/DC or if they were still a band, but in January this year Triple M's The Hot Breakfast gave fans hope with the news of a new album.

Angus talked about the ease of reuniting band members Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd for the new album, saying "everyone was excited about doing it (the new album Power Up)... (it was) pretty much easy to put together".

Listen to the full interview:



