Angus Young Talks POWER UP, The Influence Of His Brothers, Getting The Band Back Together And More

LISTEN

Article heading image for Angus Young Talks POWER UP, The Influence Of His Brothers, Getting The Band Back Together And More

Image: Angus Young, supplied

Angus Young joined Triple M to play the 17th studio album from AC/DC, POWER UP.

The rock icon spent an hour talking to Triple M's Becko about the album, his favourite tracks and the recording process, getting the band back together, Back in Black 40 years on and his influential brothers, Malcolm and George.

Listen the full interview with Becko:

 

POWER UP by AC/DC is out now. Get it at your favourite record store and online
More info here

Triple M Classic Rock Digital are giving you the chance to WIN a copy of POWER UP, enter here

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:


Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!

Cassie Walker

13 November 2020

Article by:

Cassie Walker

Angus Young
ACDC
Triple M Rock
Listen Live!
Angus Young
ACDC
Triple M Rock
Angus Young
ACDC
Triple M Rock
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs