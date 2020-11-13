- Rock NewsAngus Young Talks POWER UP, The Influence Of His Brothers, Getting The Band Back Together And More
Angus Young Talks POWER UP, The Influence Of His Brothers, Getting The Band Back Together And More
Image: Angus Young, supplied
Angus Young joined Triple M to play the 17th studio album from AC/DC, POWER UP.
The rock icon spent an hour talking to Triple M's Becko about the album, his favourite tracks and the recording process, getting the band back together, Back in Black 40 years on and his influential brothers, Malcolm and George.
Listen the full interview with Becko:
