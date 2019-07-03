Animal Activists Make Their Return to Toowoomba Today

Animal activists involved in trespass activity at Darling Downs farms earlier this year made their return to Toowoomba today.

Brad King from Farm Animal Rescue will be speaking at Toowoomba City Library tonight, hitting out at the Darling Downs agriculture industry.

The talk is initiated after Mr King ‘claimed’ three sheep from a Yangan Abattoir during a standoff between owners and vegan activists in April this year.

Mr King explains why he is keen to spread the vegan lifestyle on the Darling Downs:

The Morrison government today introduced new criminal laws for extreme farm invasions. Those convicted of trespassing could face up to a year in jail in the most severe cases or up to $12,000 in fines.

