Annastacia Palaszczuk Has Just Cancelled Any Plans You Had Of Easter Camping

It's the news that we could sense wasn't far away, but this afternoon Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has made the announcement that our favourite Easter outdoor activity is now an absolute, 'No'.  

From Thursday all Queensland camp grounds will be closed. 

The Facebook post states:

"All campgrounds in national parks, state forests and state managed recreation and protected areas will be closed from tomorrow.

I have been clear with Queenslanders that this Easter is not a holiday and for people to cancel their plans and stay home.

Rangers will be contacting those currently at camp sites and those with bookings."

We knew this was coming, but please join us in setting up your tent on your front lawn in commiseration. 

Triple M Townsville

25 March 2020

Article by:

Triple M Townsville

