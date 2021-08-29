Annastacia Palaszczuk Not Ruling Out Fighting Morrison Government In High Court

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is reportedly not ruling out fighting the Morrison Government in the High Court to defend the Sunshine State's right to close its borders.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is now issuing a stern warning to both Queensland - and Western Australia - to follow the national plan to reopen when 70 to 80 per cent of their population is fully vaccinated.

Scomo is wanting the borders to open and Aussies to return to normal life, but Annastacia has made no apologies to keep Queenslanders safe. However, the High Court will have the final say as tensions rise. The stoush is expected to worsen as vaccination rates rise.

