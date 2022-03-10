Annastacia Palaszczuk Rejects PM’s Offer To Include Queensland In National Emergency

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called out the Prime Minister's move to include the state in a national emergency declaration as too little, too late.

"The time for that national emergency was probably a week ago, so we've actually gone past that. The floodwaters have gone down," Ms Palaszczuk said on Thursday.

It follows Scott Morrison's announcement from the Gallipoli Army Barracks in Brisbane, that in order to extend a national emergency declaration to Queensland he needed the state's agreement.

"I'll be speaking with the (Queensland) Premier after this press conference. We'll be speaking about a number of issues, of course the flood issues and being very significant in those and moving to the state of emergency declaration, which I spoke to the New South Wales Premier about yesterday," he said.

"I'll speak to the Queensland Premier about that today and hopefully that will enable us to press forward with that tomorrow when I see the Governor-General in Canberra." - PM Morrison

But, the premier said the state had managed the flood crisis along the southeast coast, without federal assistance.

"Queensland has very good disaster management arrangements in place, unfortunately we've seen a lot of national disasters, so we actually respond very quickly," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We've actually used our own state specific disaster declarations and they've provided us with all the necessary powers that we need, especially when it means like closing roads or closing schools or relocating people."

The declaration comes as more than $1b in claims have already been made in relation Queensland's floods, as the mammoth clean up continues.

Meanwhile, Ms Palaszczuk has raised concerns about the impact of the floods on Aussie produce, which could quickly escalate into a nationwide dilemma.

Visiting the Lockyer Valley on Thursday, the premier said the damage in the region was just a snapshot of crop losses, with the state receiving 1,343 applications for assistance from that region, 54 farmers reporting catastrophic impacts and 22 with major impacts.

"In relation to agriculture in the Lockyer, it’s valued at more than $398 million," she revealed.

"We already have 169 producers who reported a loss of fencing, 117 properties reported loss of equipment, 53% reported suffering a major or catastrophic impact."

"Producers working with the department of agriculture, they are entitled to assistance." the premier said. "That’s joint Commonwealth-state grants up to $75,000 for a primary producer, and low interest loans are also available,"

Queensland's disaster declarations for Gympie, Brisbane and Maryborough are set to be lifted on Sunday.

