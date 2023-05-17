Annastacia Palaszczuk To Announce Major Changes To Cabinet

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to complete a reshuffle of cabinet in the first major changes since the 2020 election.

A number of changes are expected to be brought forward over several portfolios.

One of the most significant reshuffles will see Health Minister Yvette D’Ath swap positions with Attorney General Shannon Fentiman.

D’Ath previously held the position from 2017 until the 2020 election.

Deputy Opposition Leader Jarrod Bleije responded to the incoming changes via social media saying it show the government is in a “full-blown state of chaos and crisis”.

The upcoming changes will place a number of ministers in their future roles prior to the June 13 state Budget.

The changes are expected to be delivered tomorrow.

