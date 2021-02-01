ANNOUNCED: Free Parking In Perth City For All Essential Workers

One perk of working with Perth's Lord Mayor is that we get big news straight from the horse's mouth, whatever that means?

We just got word from Basil himself that all this week, well, let's just copy and paste from Baz's email.

ANNOUNCEMENT |

FREE PARKING 🚘 in the City of Perth this week to assist essential workers.

Thank you to everyone working to keep us safe and keep us going - for those people who have to work in the City this week, parking will be FREE.

Thank you. Stay safe.

This morning, Basil, Xav and Jenna put in some extra hours to keep Perth abreast of the very latest in Perth, on day 1 of lockdown.

Stay safe Perth!