Annual Aussie Mulletfest Competition Draws Participants From Around The World

The annual Mulletfest competition celebrating the respected mullet hairstyle took place last week, with competitors from across the globe flocking to the small NSW town of Kurri Kurri to take part in the festivities and run for the coveted title of World's Best Mullet.

The event was developed in 2018 with a focus on supporting the local community and honouring the best mullet cuts in categories including:

Junior

Ranga

Vintage

Grubby

Extreme

International

Everyday

Best mullet of them all

Participants are judged on the overall presentation of their haircut, as well as their stage presence.

This year's winner of the International category was 31-year-old British graphic designer Rob Ayton, who got his first mullet cut 3 years ago while holidaying in Australia.



Image: LadBible Image: LadBible

Despite not being a fan of the style at first, the mullet grew on Rob overtime (literally), and on a return trip to Australia for a skateboarding competition, he stopped by Kurri Kurri for the infamous Mulletfest competition.

Rob was quoted saying: