Annual SAFE Quiz Night on June 22, ALMOST SOLD OUT!!

For the fifth consecutive year the SAFE Esperance organisation will be hosting a Quiz Night to raise funds and test the knowledge of local residents at the Senior Citizens Centre, Saturday June 22.

It is the main fundraiser for the SAFE group, who do a wonderful job taking in animals (mainly dogs and cats) before desexing them and finding them a new home. SAFE have rescued thousands and thousands of animals.

The event was wildly successful last year, selling out in a matter of days and already the group have sold ten tables out of a possible twenty... so organise your cleverest (or most entertaining) mates and get onto it quick!

To get involved you'll need to find a table of six (including yourself) and ruffle up $10 quid each and register at the Senior Citz or phone 9071 2268 to book a table.

There are prizes donated by local business, including Bunnings and Woolies, and a quilt raffle sure to satisfy the cold joints in the cooler months. BYO nibbles with endless tea and coffee available.

HINT: the questions are vast and varying, but are mostly sourced from a well known board game...

Hope to see you there, the Senior Citz Centre, Saturday June 22 for the SAFE Quiz night!

One of the organisers Sally Ashbil chatted to Sean on the Breakfast Show at around 10 minutes into the following audio.