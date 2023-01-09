Another Antibiotics Shortage Is Leaving Patients Searching For Alternatives

Another medication shortage is leaving Australians having to search for common antibiotics – with over 300 medications currently in short supply.

Three hundred and ninety-four medications have been listed as limited around the country – included 44 considered as critical- resulting in patients becoming sicker with fears it could lead to preventable hospitalisations.

Liquid antibiotics are particularly in desperate demand, as well as antibiotics to treat pneumonia, strep throat and other infections, contrast dye for medical imaging, epilepsy medication and a drug for palliative care patients.

Popular medications in shortage include amoxicillin and cefalexin (used to treat bacterial infections), trimethorprim (used to treat bladder infections), and metronidazole (used to treat skin and mouth infections).

“It feels really astounding that we are in this situation,” said Sydney GP Hester Wilson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It really brings home to me the fragility of our supply lines and that we should be considering manufacturing some of these medications back in Australia.”

Patients desperate for medications have been forced to take a compound medication (mixing of medications) to assist with their medical conditions.

The shortage has been caused by high demand and is set to last for months.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.