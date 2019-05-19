Another Charters Towers Road Business Opening Their Doors Since Floods

Each day local businesses are getting a step closer to normality after being rocked by the February floods.

Townsville RSL are excited to welcome patrons back into their doors, with their top level ready for business again from 10am today.

Over the days of heavy rain in February and flood inundation, six years of renovations were undone at Townsville's RSL on Charters Towers Road.

Staff had spent over $8million on those renovations, which were so quickly destroyed by the monsoon trough.

"That’s right, all the red tape has been sliced and diced and we are chomping at the bit to finally open and get back to seeing our favourite people again, your wonderful selves. We will be operating only from our top floor as the damage from the monsoon has wiped out our bottom floor, but we have some surprises for everyone," Townsville RSL announced on Facebook.

For months staff have been trying to get their workplace back on it's feet, and they can finally see the rewards for their huge efforts.

Townsville RSL would like to extend their appreciation to other RSL clubs across the country who assisted in their recovery by donating furniture and gaming machines.

It's believed the bottom section of the RSL- which was drenched in up to 1metre of flood water- will open in late 2019.

NEW MEMBER FOR HERBERT PHILLIP THOMPSON SPEAKS TO PRICEY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE HIS APPOINTMENT!

