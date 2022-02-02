Another Deadly Day As People Urged To Booster Up

New South Wales reports another deadly day with 38 lives lost with Covid.

It comes as the state recorded a slight rise in cases with 12,632 new infections detected on Tuesday, up 825 from the previous day.

Of today's new infections, 5,485 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 7,147 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

There are currently 2578 patients admitted to NSW hospitals with Covid, including 160 in intensive care.

Currently, 94 per cent of residents aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, while over 95 per cent have received their first dose and 41.7 per cent have been triple-vaxxed.

It comes as health authorities encourage people, particularly those under 40 to get their Covid booster.

“I encourage every mum, dad and grandparent to tell their younger family members there is no time to waste. Get the jab,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

