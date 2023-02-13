Another Flying Object Is Shot Down Over US And Canadian Border

Another object has been shot down near the Canadian and US border by US military in the fourth incident to occur this month.

The US military shot down the object which was flying over Lake Huron near the US/Canada border.

According to a spokesperson from the Pentagon, the order was given by US Joe Biden on Sunday afternoon (US time).

The Pentagon said there was no evidence that the object posed a direct threat the US or was performing surveillance in the area but was believed to have been a threat to domestic air travel.

The interception comes as Canadian officials search for a flying object which was shot out of the sky by US military above the Yukon region on Saturday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said officials plan to analyse the object for information.

"Recovery teams are on the ground, looking to find and analyse the object," he said.

"The security of citizens is our top priority and that's why I made the decision to have that unidentified object shot down."

The incidents follow the discovery of a Chinese balloon flying over US earlier in the month which was also shot down by US military.

US officials suspect the 60-metre-high balloon was being used to surveil US military bases.

