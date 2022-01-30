Another Life Lost As Tasmania’s Cases Plunge

Cases continue on a downward trend as Tasmania recorded 594 new infections on Sunday.

Sadly, the apple isle also reported another Covid-related death overnight, bringing the total number of people dying with Covid to five since the state opened on December 15, and 18 since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of active cases in Tassie is now 4,978, with 551 released from isolation in the past 24-hours.

Currently 10 people are in hospital being treated specifically for Covid, while one person is in ICU.

A further 10 patients with Covid are in hospital for unrelated conditions.

Most cases are using the state's [email protected] management program, with 332 under observation through the remote service, while 18 confirmed cases are under the state's Community Case Management Facility.

All cases have occurred since Tasmania opened its border on December 15.

