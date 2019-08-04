Another Lotto Win For Mackay

Ten days after the draw, a pair of holidaymakers had the surprise of their life after discovering they won $200,000 in a recent Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw. The Queensland players took home the guaranteed 1st Prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1397, drawn Tuesday 23 July 2019.



Confirming their win with a Golden Casket official this morning, the winning man recalled how they discovered their $200,000 win. “We scanned our ticket at the outlet after the draw but it didn’t scan so we just left and thought we’d try again later,” he explained. “We had forgotten about it and then when we were out to dinner last night, our friend said she had the Lott app on her phone and could scan our ticket to see if we won anything. My wife was looking at the phone when our friend scanned the ticket and that’s when she saw we won $200,000. My wife went as white as a ghost and screamed that we won $200,000! I thought she was about to pass out. I just thought ‘What the hell! You’ve got the be kidding me’. You buy tickets hoping to win, but you never actually think it will happen. My wife’s been so excited about it. She woke me up this morning and wanted to make sure it wasn’t a dream.”



When asked how they planned to enjoy their prize, the happy couple declared it would be put to good use.



The happy couple, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their winning entry at Nextra Mount Pleasant



Nextra Mount Pleasant employee Loretta Large said the outlet was celebrating selling a $200,000 prize.



“We were very excited when we found out,” she said. “We are so glad they’ve discovered the win. “The couple were lovely and we are thrilled for them. “We hope they enjoy their prize and wish them all the best. “We have sold a few major prizes in the past. We are glad to add another to our list and can’t wait to have some more big wins.”



The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $87.64 million for draw 1412 while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $2.84 million for draw 10303.







