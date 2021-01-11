Another Mackay Man Wins Over $1M On Lotto!

A Mackay man has had an unforgettable start to the week and has found himself lost for words upon discovering he’s suddenly more than $1.4 million richer.



He was one of the seven division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4119, drawn Saturday 9 January 2021. Each division one winning entry scored $1,428,571.43.



Confirming his win with an official from The Lott this afternoon, the overwhelmed winner explained he’d just gone to the newsagency to confirm the exciting news.



“Thank you,” he managed eventually.



“It’s very exciting, it feels surreal!



“I just discovered the news this morning when I got my wife to check the numbers.



“It’s a bit of a shock to be honest. I can’t quite think straight. I don’t know what to say.



“I’m completely stunned!”



When asked how he planned to enjoy life as a millionaire, he confessed he wasn’t quite sure just yet.



“I’ll have to wait and let the news sink in,” he said.



“I have no doubt it will be life changing!”



The regular player, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning entry at Carroll’s News, Shop 5, 171 Victoria Street, Mackay.



Carroll’s News owner Juanita Shepperson said the win was a positive start to the new year.



“2021 is certainly already looking up,” she said.



“Our customers are so excited to hear a division one prize has landed in Mackay.



“It’s been a little while since we sold a division one winning entry so we certainly hope this is the beginning of many more.



“Congratulations to our winner!”