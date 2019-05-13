Another Melbourne Bridge Totals A Truck, Throws Down Title Challenge To The Montague

Another Melbourne bridge has destroyed a truck this morning.

The train overpass on Inkerman St in Balaclava in Melbourne's inner-southeast was the scene this morning, in contrary to the previous 10,675 truck/bridge incidents in Melbourne that have all occurred at the Montague St bridge.

Images shared on Twitter show the 'global transport solutions' truck stuck under the bridge, needing a transport solution of its own to be removed from the predicament.

The heavy rigid truck appears to be significantly damaged, having been crunched into an acute angle that Pythagoras himself would be proud of.

So far there's been no word from the Montague St Bridge on whether it's taking this challenge as a real threat to it' Heavyweight Championship.