Another Million Dollar Winner In Mackay!

A Mackay Gold Lotto winner is keeping a tight reign on his excitement until the moment he eyes his prize of almost $1 million in his bank account.



The north Queenslander held one of the six division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4149 on Saturday 24 April 2021. He pockets a division one prize worth $990,996.20.



The winner was oblivious to his good fortune until an official from The Lott made contact with him this morning.



“That sounds alright, hey!” he exclaimed when his winning news was confirmed.



“I’ve been playing for decades, and I’ve won a few minor prizes over the years, but this certainly takes the cake.



“I’ve got the winning ticket here in my hand, and I’ll certainly be holding on tight to it.



“But I won’t get too excited about anything, and I won’t be doing anything to celebrate until I’ve got that loot in my bank account.”



While declaring the division one win would make a big difference to his retirement, the regular player said he would need to take some time before he made any firm plans.



The retired man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning 12-game QuickPick entry at Nextra FreeChoice South Mackay, 152 Evans Street, Mackay South.



Nextra FreeChoice South Mackay manager Jason Cardona said the win would create a buzz in the local community.



“Wow, I’m excited for the winner! It’s a great feeling to know there’s been a big win,” he said.



“This is really what being a lottery agent is all about – that division one win that just makes a life-changing difference to a person and their family.



“It’s almost as though we’ve won the prize ourselves!



“Our customers will be over the moon. This is our first division one win since the business was purchased four and a bit years ago.



“To our winner, we hope this will be a life-changing event for you.”



The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4149 on 24 April 2021 were 32, 8, 31, 44, 4 and 2, while the supplementary numbers were 36 and 35.



Across Australia, there were six division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4149 – three from Queensland, and one each from Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.



The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 347 so far this financial year, including 82 won by Golden Casket customers.



In 2020, Saturday Gold Lotto created 122 millionaires across Australia.



During this time, there were 312 division one winning in Saturday Gold Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won more than $355.13 million.



More chances to win



There are more chances to win big with tonight’s Oz Lotto offering $5 million, while Thursday’s Powerball has $8 million up for grabs.



Tonight’s Set for Life draw offers players the chance to win a division one prize of $20,000 a month for 20 years – that’s $20K on Replay! Set for Life is the only game that allows you to play your numbers across seven consecutive daily draws – meaning you have the chance to win $20K on Replay every day of the week.



The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $8.45 million for draw 1530, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $4.4 million for draw 10456.



Tickets can be purchased at any licenced lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via The Lott mobile app.



The home of Australia’s Official Lotteries, The Lott operates and markets Australia’s leading lottery games customers know and love creating everyday winners, winning every day.



In 2020, more than 111.6 million winners took home more than $3.33 billion in prize money from their favourite games at The Lott, including Saturday Gold Lotto, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto, Powerball, Oz Lotto, Set for Life, Lucky Lotteries, Keno, Super 66, Lotto Strike and Instant Scratch-Its.



Last financial year, Australia’s Official Lotteries contributed more than $1.4 billion via state lottery taxes and donations to help community initiatives, such as hospitals, health research, disaster relief and education.