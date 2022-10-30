Another Millionaire In Mackay!

A Mackay woman is thanking a last-minute decision to grab an entry into the weekend’s Saturday Gold Lotto draw for her $1.5 million win.



The Queensland winner held one of the 13 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4307, drawn 29 October 2022. Each entry scored $1,538,461.54.



“I looked at my ticket, and I was like, ‘No!’,” she explained when talking to an official from The Lott.



“It’s very surreal.



“Now I’m crying. It’s just brought so much relief. It’s a blessing.



“I’m just speechless.



“I only bought the ticket at the last minute – just before the draw’s close on Saturday night. I thought I already had an entry into the draw but then I realised I hadn’t.



“I don’t play very often – just the big draws. But I’m glad I bought this entry!



“This just makes such a difference.



“There’s things I’ve wanted to do, some plans for the future, and now they can finally happen.”



Her winning System 8 QuickPick entry was purchased online at thelott.com – the official home of Australia’s lotteries.



The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4307 on 29 October 2022 were 7, 9, 42, 6, 22 and 3, while the supplementary numbers were 16 and 13.



Across Australia, there were 13 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4307 – six from Queensland, three from Victoria, two from New South Wales and one each from Tasmania and Western Australia.



The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 370 so far this calendar year, including 88 won by Golden Casket customers.



In FY22, Saturday Gold Lotto created 196 millionaires across Australia.



During this time, there were 324 division one winning in Saturday Gold Lotto entries across Australia that collectively won more than $461.69 million.



