Another NRL Side Enters Race To Sign Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Reagan Campbell-Gillard's time at the foot of the mountains looks set to come to end despite still having five-years left on his current contract.

Earlier this week, NRL.com reported the Origin representative is in the sights of the Parramatta Eels, however, it seems as though another NRL club might come to the table for the services of RCG.

LISTEN HERE:

"Everyone who knows Reagan Campbell-Gillard will say he's not the player he was (after two back-to-back jaw injuries) but I still think he is a real good player and a good front rower," Triple M's Mark Geyer added on The Rush Hour with MG when told of the news.

It was also revealed the Wests Tigers are chasing a Premiership winning hooker to replace Robbie Farah; hear the details below.