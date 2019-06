The legend of Bruce Springsteen continues to continue on, with the rocker releasing his brand new song Tucson Train, in advance of his brand new album WESTERN STARS.

The first new studio album from Springsteen in five years, WESTERN STARS draws inspiration in part from the Southern California pop records of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.

Western Stars is out June 14.

