Another Swap Deal On The Cards Between The Storm & Tigers This Time Involving An Origin Superstar

Triple M's Brent Read has revealed another swap deal between the Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers is on the cards.

Following the success of the Paul Momirovski and Harry Grant, the two clubs are now looking ahead to 2021 with a deal that could include an Origin superstar.

LISTEN HERE:



Ready also revealed the four big name players the Bulldogs are chasing as they open the million dollar war chest for 2021; hear the full chat below.