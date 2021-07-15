Another Week Of Masks After Queensland Records Five New Covid Cases

Gold Coast residents will need to wear masks for another week, says Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

There have been five new Covid cases, three of which were acquired locally in Queensland.

A 12-year-old boy who spent time in quarantine in Sydney and his father, as well as a fully vaccinated Brisbane International Airport worker, have now returned Covid positive results.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that means bad news for the current restrictions in southeast Queensland.

Amongst asking all residents in those areas to wear masks for another week, the Premier has also advised Queenslanders not to travel to Victoria, which is now experiencing an outbreak.

Strategic Health Consultant Bill Bowtell has told Channel 10 Victoria cannot afford to be complacent this time.

“We certainly can’t be complacent when less 10 per cent of all Australians tonight are fully vaccinated," he said.

