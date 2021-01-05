Another Wet Few Days On The Way For Mackay & Whitsundays

More wet weather has been forecast for the coming days for the region!

As at 6:05pm, the BoM have predicted close to 300mm of rain for the Mackay region. See the forecast here

The Whitsundays have a bucket of rain also on the cards. See it here

Keep in touch with the Mackay & Whitsundays council Emergency Dashboards for road closures, rainfall totals, warnings and information on power outages.

Mackay locals, if you need sandbags, click here