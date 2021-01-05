Another Wet Few Days On The Way For Mackay & Whitsundays
Details Here
Image: Predicted Storms For The Region, Windy TV
More wet weather has been forecast for the coming days for the region!
As at 6:05pm, the BoM have predicted close to 300mm of rain for the Mackay region. See the forecast here
The Whitsundays have a bucket of rain also on the cards. See it here
Keep in touch with the Mackay & Whitsundays council Emergency Dashboards for road closures, rainfall totals, warnings and information on power outages.
Mackay locals, if you need sandbags, click here
|Mackay Regional Council
1300 MACKAY (622 529)
www.mackay.qld.gov.au
www.mackay.qld.gov.au/emergency
www.mimaps.mackay.qld.gov.au
MRC Facebook
MRC Twitter
Mackay Disaster Co-ordination Centre (when activated)
EMERGENCY Only
EMERGENCY – Electricity
Bureau of Meteorology
State Emergency Service (SES)
Mackay Police Station
Red Cross Register. Find. Reunite. Service
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services :Fire stations
Road closures