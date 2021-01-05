Another Wet Few Days On The Way For Mackay & Whitsundays

More wet weather has been forecast for the coming days for the region! 

As at 6:05pm, the BoM have predicted close to 300mm of rain for the Mackay region. See the forecast here

The Whitsundays have a bucket of rain also on the cards. See it here 

Keep in touch with the Mackay & Whitsundays council Emergency Dashboards for road closures, rainfall totals, warnings and information on power outages. 

Mackay locals, if you need sandbags, click here 

Mackay Regional Council
1300 MACKAY (622 529)
www.mackay.qld.gov.au
www.mackay.qld.gov.au/emergency
www.mimaps.mackay.qld.gov.au
MRC Facebook
MRC Twitter

Mackay Disaster Co-ordination Centre (when activated)
4951 2466

EMERGENCY Only
Police / Fire / Ambulance : 000

EMERGENCY – Electricity
Ergon Energy 131 670 or 000
Faults only 132 296
Power Outage Finder

Bureau of Meteorology
www.bom.gov.au

State Emergency Service (SES)
132 500
www.ses.qld.gov.au

Mackay Police Station
131 233

Red Cross Register. Find. Reunite. Service
www.register.redcross.org.au

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services :Fire stations
• Mackay city : 4944 8000
• North Mackay : 4965 6671
• Sarina : 4956 1607
• Rural Fire Service : 4965 6641
• Emergency Management: 4965 6652

Road closures
131 940
www.131940.qld.gov.au

