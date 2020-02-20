The Very First Reaction To The Brand New Single From Bon Jovi

Well that was a surprise! Out of nowhere legendary rock band Bon Jovi have just released the brand new single 'Limitless' and we've played it here first.

Debuting the brand new song on Kennedy Molloy today, the team thought it sounded like a "throwback" to some of the old stuff and didn't sound like what they've pumped out recently.

THE FIRST REACTION:

"It doesn't sound like Bon Jovi!" Jane Kennedy said.

"It got to the hook pretty quick. It was anthemic, it was up, it had a good pace about it," Dangerous Dave said.

The upbeat, rock anthem, Limitless is the first single off Bon Jovi's new album, Bon Jovi 2020, set for release May 15 and you can hear it first on Triple M.

TRACKLISTING:

1. Beautiful Drug

2. Unbroken

3. Limitless

4. Luv Can

5. Brothers In Arms

6. Story Of Love

7. Lower The Flag

8. Let It Rain

9. Shine

10. Blood In The Water

Our very own Dangerous Dave caught up with Jon Bon Jovi in Nashville to talk about the songwriting process:

More info on Bon Jovi: www.bonjovi.com

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:





Want more MMM Classic Rock? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

