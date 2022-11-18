Anthony Albanese Among World Leaders Condemning North Korea’s Latest Missile Strike

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is among global leaders who have condemned North Korea following its latest long-range missile test.

In meeting convened by United State vice-president Kamala Harris, she was joined by Mr Albanese, the prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, South Korea’s prime minister, Han Duck-soo, Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau in a meeting while in attendance at the Apec summit in Bangkok.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

​Leading the gathering, Ms Harris said the nation's conduct was a "blazen violation" of mutiple UN resolutions.

"We again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful destablising acts," Ms Harris said.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.