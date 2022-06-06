Anthony Albanese and Indonesian President Joko Wododo Promise To Build Better Relations

The PM has pedalled with the Indonesian President on his first full day of this Jakarta tour.

Anthony Albanese and Joko Wododo moved behind closed doors after riding bikes around the presidential palace on the outskirts of the capital.

Joined by Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Trade Minister Don Farrell and Industry Minister Ed Husic along with almost a dozen business leaders including the bosses of Wesfarmers, Telstra and Commonwealth Bank, Mr Albanese is well-armed to establish strong relations with the region.

"My government is determined to have better relations across the Indo-Pacific region," Mr Albanese declared before flying out on Sunday.

"This early visit with a very high-level delegation from Australia indicates to our Indonesian friends the importance that we place on that relationship."

In a press conference held on Monday afternoon in Jakarta, the Prime Minister said revitalising the trade and investment relationship between Australia and Indonesia is a priority of the Albanese government.

"And it’s why we plan to work with Indonesia to realise the potential of the Indonesia Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement," he declared. "Our economic ministers will meet regularly, and we will continue to secure the backing of business on both sides."

"The government will work with Australian super fund investors to explore investment opportunities here in Indonesia. And the senior Australian CEOs who are here with me will be at the vanguard of a sustained campaign by Australian government and business to seize these opportunities."

"I also look forward to advancing our $200 million climate and infrastructure partnership with Indonesia [to] further my government’s ambitious climate targets," he said.

"I want better access to affordable, reliable, clean, broad across our region as we transition to a net zero world together."

Albanese also said that he will go to the G20 summit in Bali in November.

"Today I informed President Widodo that I will attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali in November. I did so because the work of the G20 is critical at this time of global economic uncertainty, and it will by working with it will be by working with Indonesia." - PM Albanese

