Anthony Albanese: “Australia Mourns” With The Victims And Families Of Queensland Shooting

The Prime Minister has sent his condolences to the three people, including two police, who have died at a property in Wieambilla following a missing person inquiry.

It is believed an apparent ambush-style was used by perpetrators, killing the two police officers in their 20s, before a six-hour stand-off resulted by the death of three suspects by tactical police.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The third person, believed to be a neighbour, was also killed, while a fourth person, another police officer, escaped the property and received treatment.

Anthony Albanese said this morning on The National Briefing the whole country is mourning with the families of the victims.

“Well, I was notified here at Kirribilli House. Terrible news coming through for all Australians but particularly for police officers and their families,” he said.

“They'll be feeling really traumatised today.

“My condolences are certainly with all who are grieving today, and Australia mourns with you.”

The incident has already to begin to raise questions about gun laws in Australia, with Mr Albanese saying now isn’t the time for that conversation.

“Police officers put their own safety and their lives on the line for the rest of us each and every day and today is a day where we been given a shocking reminder of just what sacrifice police officers make,” he said.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.