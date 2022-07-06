Anthony Albanese Backs Fourth COVID Shot As Australia Heads Towards Peak Of Third Omicron Wave

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has endorsed calls from state leaders to extend a fourth Covid vaccine booster to include those under 65.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisations (ATAGI) will meet on Wednesday to discuss a fourth Covid dose, while the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), will convene on Friday to consider approval for vaccines for children under five.

Earlier in the week NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters they wanted to see the eligibility criteria for fourth dose Covid vaccines widened amid escalating cases.

“We need to broaden it and we need to do it quickly”, Hazzard said on Tuesday, adding that “every dose helps.”

While Andrews said he would support fourth doses for health workers.

“They were the very first to be part of the Commonwealth vaccination program. Some of their immunity is waning, so getting them fourth jabs as fast as possible is very important to help keep COVID out of the hospital.” - Premier Andrews

It comes as health experts warn Australia is approaching the peak of its third Omicron wave in the coming weeks because of BA.4 and BA.5 strains.

The latest variants are more infectious than previous Covid strains and are better at evading immunity from vaccines and previous infections.

At the beginning of the month Health Minister Mark Butler urged Australians to come forward for a third Covid booster if they had not already done so.

“To be fully protected against any of the Omicron sub variants, you really do need three doses at least of your vaccines,” Mr Butler said.

“We are starting to see evidence in the Northern Hemisphere where BA.4 and BA.5 – these new sub variants of Omicron – have been present for some time, that there is a greater risk of reinfection.

“Two doses does not give you sufficient protection against these new variants,” he said on Thursday.

“I've also talked about the need to lift our efforts in getting fourth doses into the arms, particularly of aged care residents.”

Meanwhile, both Pfizer and Moderna are working on Omicron variant-specific booster shots, but these are more likely months away from ready.

