Anthony Albanese Chugs A Beer For Cheers At Gang of Youths Concert In Sydney

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was spotted at a Gang of Youths concert at Sydney's Enmore Theatre on Monday night.

Cheered on by the crowd, the PM downed a beer, before waving to the crowd from the mezzanine level of the theatre.

The head of Indigenous news and current affairs at NITV, Rhanna Collins, managed to capture the Aussie leader in the moment, adding, "Quietly enjoying @gangofyouths with the Prime Minister at the Enmore Theatre".

Gang of Youths frontman David Le’aupepe during the set told the audience that Albanese was “a very nice man”, adding that he himself was an anarchist.

The PM was there with his partner Jodie Haydon just hours following a Labor team meeting held in the PM's electorate of Grayndler.

Albanese's night of music and cheers has been well received by the public, with the PM's support surging during the three months since Labor's election win.

