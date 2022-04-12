Anthony Albanese Guarantees Restoring Mental Health Teleservices For Regional Australia

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese joined Triple M Hobart's Woody & Tubes this morning for a wide-ranging chat including the songs he played as "DJ Albo", whether he knows the price of a carton of James Boag's, plus more policy-related questions such as the big announcement that, if elected, Labor will restore telephone service mental health consultations for Regional Australians.

"Albo" (it's okay, he said we can call him that) also talked about specific promises for Tasmania, plus reaction to his "clanger" yesterday when the prospective Prime Minister forgot the employment rate for Australia.

You can listen to the full chat here:

While we at Triple M will never endorse a politician, we do at least back Albo's assessment that Triple M is "very good". He's been loving the 'Flock of 80s' countdown apparently! You heard it here first.