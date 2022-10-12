Anthony Albanese Pays Tribute To Victims Of The 2002 Bali Bombings

Australians and Indonesians will be commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Bali Bombings that killed 202 people on October 12, 2002.

Memorials will be held across the country to remember those who lost their lives in the Sari Club and Paddy’s Bar bombings in Kuta 20 years ago.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Premier Dominic Perrottet attended a service at Coogee in Sydney.

In a speech, Prime Minister Albanese acknowledged the loss of six members of the Coogee Dolphins football club who were among the victims of the bombings.

"We think of them with the ache of knowing they should still be here, their senses filled with everything we feel now," - Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

"So many futures were stolen that night. We think of every conversation never had, every moment of love never known.

"We think of those who survived, and those who helped — what they saw that night will never leave them."

On October 12, 2002, a bomb went off outside the Sari Club in Kuta, Bali killing 202 people. Network 10 Journalist Ali Donaldson listens to the incredible stories of survival from those who experienced the bombings first hand. Tune into Shockwaves: The Bali Bombings...

Albanese described the bombings as “an act of malic and calculated depravity.”

A memorial service was also held at Parliament House in Canberra where several politicians paid their respects.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong addressed the bravery of the victims and civilians who put their lives at risk to save others.

"Today we remember what was taken, today we remember what was lost," she said.

"While an act of terror might shake us, it can't change us.

"The worst of humanity brought out the very best. Survivors became saviours, somehow overcoming their pain."

It was just before 11PM when a suicide bomber walked into Paddy’s Pub in Kuta and detonated an explosive vest.

Minutes later, several more bombs hidden inside if a van parked outside the Sari Club exploded.

The bombings claimed the lives of 202 people, 88 of whom were Australians.

