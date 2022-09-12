Anthony Albanese Plays Off Concerns The National Day Of Morning Will Cause Disruptions

The Prime Minister has brushed off concerns the national public holiday next Thursday will cause too many disruptions to everyday life, including medical appointments.

Speaking on 2GB Radio Tuesday morning, Anthony Albanese played down any concerns he had about the national day of mourning to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II on September 22.

“Of course [that is the case] with every public holiday,” he said.

“This isn’t a declaration that nobody is allowed to do anything on 22 September, it is a declaration agreed to by myself and every premier and every chief minister that Thursday 22 September should be a national day of mourning.

“This is a one in 70 -ear event [and] it is important we acknowledge the contribution of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Albanese was also asked if he believed he would have received criticism if a public holidays wasn’t declared, to which he replied, “no doubt that would happen”.

