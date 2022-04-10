Anthony Albanese Promises Australians A "Better Future"

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has promised Australians “a better future” when addressing the press earlier today.

Mr Albanese’s speech comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the May 21 election date earlier today.

Mr Albanese said Australians deserve to know what the future holds for them following an extremely difficult two years.

“This government doesn’t have an agenda for today, let alone a vision for tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Albanese said the Morrison government have included “one-off payments” in the budget as a band-aid solution in the lead up to the election.

“[The Morrison government] demonstrated that in their budget which was nothing more than a ploy for an election campaign, with one-off payments to stop when the votes are counted.”

“They think it will be enough to give them a second decade in office. We can and we must do better. The pandemic has given us the opportunity to imagine a better future, and ... Labor has the policies and plans to shape that future.”

The opposition leader said that Labor’s plans for the future will include “more secure jobs, stronger Medicare, cheaper childcare [and] making our future here”.

Mr Albanese also took a direct stab at Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying he “won’t go missing” when disaster strikes.

“If I have the honour of serving as your prime minister, I can promise you this: I will lead with integrity and I will treat you with respect. I will restore faith in our political system by getting rid of the waste and rorts, and establishing a strong anti-corruption commission. I won’t go missing when the going gets tough.”

