Anthony Albanese Reveals Referendum Questions On Indigenous Voice To Parliament

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has received a standing ovation at the Garma Festival where he revealed proposed changes to the Constitution, and the question he intends to ask at a referendum.

During his address this afternoon at the festival in the Northern Territory, Albanese made the official announcement of the question he wants to put forward to the public at a referendum.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

“I would like us to present the Australian people with the clearest possible referendum question,” he said.

“We should consider asking our fellow Australians something as simple and clear as this: ‘Do you support an alteration to the Constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?’”

Albanese told the crowd his government is seeking a “momentous change” and having a voice is “simple courtesy” and “common decency.”

“It’s not a matter of special treatment, or preferential power. It’s about consulting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on the decisions that affect you." - Anthony Albanese

Albanese’s three proposed sentences will mean, if passed, a body called the Aboriginal and Torres strait islander Voice will represent in parliament.

The three proposed sentences that would be added to the Constitution are:

There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to Parliament and the Executive Government on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples. The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to the composition, functions, powers, and procedures of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

According to the government, the draft provisions aren't final and will provide the basis for further consultation.

About 2,500 people have attended the Garma Festival this year, “Australia's premier Indigenous event, a celebration of the cultural, artistic, and ceremonial traditions of the Yolngu people.”

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.