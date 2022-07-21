Anthony Albanese Unveils His Top Priorities Delivering A “Better Future” For Australia

With a promise to lead “a government that does things,” Prime Minster Anthony Albanese will outlay his government’s priorities when parliament convenes next week.

Albanese has flagged four bills at the top of his priority list for the new governments first parliamentary sitting.

Pledging to deliver a "better future," Labor will introduce several bills including, 2030 emissions reduction target; legislating 10 days of domestic violence leave; mandating nurses in aged care homes; and the creation of a new jobs and skills agency.

“Cleaning up 10 years of mess and mistakes will take more than 10 weeks,” Mr Albanese said.

“These are important first steps towards fixing aged care, protecting vulnerable Australians, addressing the challenges in our economy, and working with our friends and allies to confront the challenges and opportunities from our changing climate.

“Those are our values," he said.

“They’re Australian values.”

The most contentious of the four bills will be Labor’s climate change legislation, which aims to reduce emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 ahead of net-zero by 2050.

But the PM is under pressure from the Greens and some Independents to increase those targets, with calls to do better.

Mr Albanese told ABC radio on Thursday that he is open to "sensible" changes to the government's climate reform, but he will not cave to peer pressure from the Greens

"We're happy to consider any sensible amendments that can improve legislation," he said.

"Can I tell you what we're not happy to do, to be very clear, is to change the issue that we have a mandate for, which is 43 per cent reduction by 2030 and net zero by 2050. - PM Albanese

The 47th parliament will sit for the first time on Tuesday.

