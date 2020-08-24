Anthony Maroon Goes Berserk & Roasts James Hooper, Leichhardt Oval & Everything Else In Between

What started out as a friendly discussion around the venue of the 2020 NRL Grand Final led to a roast by Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin host Anthony Maroon.

After copping it all show from James Hooper, Gorden Tallis and Brent Read, Maroon decided enough was enough and let fly in the last break of the show.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.