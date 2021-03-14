Anthony Maroon Has Challenged The Gold Coast Mayor To A Charity Boxing Fight
ON TRIPLE M FOOTY
Anthony Maroon is the king of making bet and challenges.
From singing the Roosters theme song in a cheerleader outfit, singing the national anthem at the Grand Final, having a sex change and singing the Panthers team song at ANZ Stadium, Maroon has made a few 'out there' statements.
And in 2021 he has done it again!
This time he wants to challenge the Gold Coast Mayor Tommy Tate to a Charity boxing fight.
Forget The Thriller In Manila or The Rumble In The Jungle ... it's The Date With Tate.
This was part of I Call Bullshit on Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin