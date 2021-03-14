Anthony Maroon Has Challenged The Gold Coast Mayor To A Charity Boxing Fight

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for Anthony Maroon Has Challenged The Gold Coast Mayor To A Charity Boxing Fight

Anthony Maroon is the king of making bet and challenges. 

From singing the Roosters theme song in a cheerleader outfit, singing the national anthem at the Grand Final, having a sex change and singing the Panthers team song at ANZ Stadium, Maroon has made a few 'out there' statements. 

And in 2021 he has done it again! 

This time he wants to challenge the Gold Coast Mayor Tommy Tate to a Charity boxing fight. 

Forget The Thriller In Manila or The Rumble In The Jungle ... it's The Date With Tate

LISTEN BELOW:

This was part of I Call Bullshit on Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin; listen to the full chat below.

 

14 March 2021

Triple M NRL
Anthony Maroon
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Anthony Maroon
Triple M NRL
Anthony Maroon
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs