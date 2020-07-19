Anthony Maroon Has Once Again Copped It From All Corners For His “Charity Work” This Week

Last week, Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin host Anthony Maroon was baked by colleagues Gorden Tallis and James Hooper for trying to white any NRL 360 host Ben Ikin.

Ikin, who is in line for a job as Brisbane Broncos CEO, would leave a seat free at the desk on Fox League and Hoops thought Maroon is trying to worm his way in the door.

Well, this week on the show Maroon, on his own accord, decided to bring up some “charity work” over the weekend.

And that was all the ammunition Tallis, Hooper and the returning Paul Kent needed.

LISTEN HERE: