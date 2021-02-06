Anthony Maroon & James Hooper Discuss Payne Haas’ Horrid Comments Aimed At NSW Police

Triple M’s Anthony Maroon has ripped into Broncos & NSW Blues forward Payne Haas following the details being revealed of an incident involving NSW Police.

Maroon called the comments made by Haas towards the NSW Police ‘“disgraceful” urging the NRL to come down hard with a severe punishment.

LISTEN HERE:

